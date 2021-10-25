Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.71% of Nexstar Media Group worth $167,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

