NEXT (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $793,346.96 and approximately $19,986.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.45 or 0.00309896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

