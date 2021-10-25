NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. NFT has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $86,196.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00210003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.