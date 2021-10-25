NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $20,757,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 390.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $163.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.44. The stock has a market cap of $258.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

