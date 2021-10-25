Node Runners Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $3,251.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for $66.37 or 0.00105462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00208399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.