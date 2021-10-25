Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $4,713.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $38.08 or 0.00060474 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050811 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002584 BTC.
Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00209462 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00102836 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Non-Fungible Yearn Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “
