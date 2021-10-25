Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,942.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $3,251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.