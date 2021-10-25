Norman J. Deluca Sells 5,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

