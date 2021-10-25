Norman J. Deluca Sells 5,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
