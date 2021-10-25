North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.37

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.37 and last traded at C$21.20, with a volume of 33812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.46.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

