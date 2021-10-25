Northern Trust Corp Acquires 124,342 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,238,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $79,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $71.83 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

