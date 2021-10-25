Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Agree Realty worth $78,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6,549.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

