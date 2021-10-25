Northern Trust Corp Buys 7,745 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.69% of UniFirst worth $74,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $206.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

