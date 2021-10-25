Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $82,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

