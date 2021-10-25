Northern Trust Corp Has $73.81 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $73,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,860,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in WEX by 41.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,074,000 after buying an additional 233,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX opened at $194.72 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Cowen cut their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

