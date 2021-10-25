Northern Trust Corp Has $77.04 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,458,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $77,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $3,623,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE FHN opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.