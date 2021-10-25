Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,761,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,480,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $81,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

