Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $72,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $135.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

