Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.57. 3,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,709. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

