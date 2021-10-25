Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.80.

NPI stock opened at C$40.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.99. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$37.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.89.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

