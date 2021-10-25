Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $57,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.40 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $943.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

