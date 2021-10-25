NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.