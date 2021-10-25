NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,778,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,493,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

