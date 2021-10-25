NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,947,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 144,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.23 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

