NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 319 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $169.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.59. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

