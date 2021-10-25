NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

