NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 999 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 55.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

STT stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

