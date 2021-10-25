Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 171,259 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $229,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.