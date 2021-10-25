Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,453 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $193,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $572.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

