Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $210,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

