Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 366,861 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Equitable worth $202,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 38.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

