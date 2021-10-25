Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 233,255 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of IHS Markit worth $240,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.