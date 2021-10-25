NWI Management LP Trims Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

NWI Management LP reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703,800 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises about 1.4% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NWI Management LP owned 0.32% of Alcoa worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alcoa by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 251,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 264.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $50.09 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

