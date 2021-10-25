Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.94. Nyxoah shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

