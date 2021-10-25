OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

