Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 50,000 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,538. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

