Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $402,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.34. 9,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,806. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.99. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

