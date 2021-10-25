Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases 16,700 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

