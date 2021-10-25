Odey Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 2,800 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,431,622. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.30. The company has a market capitalization of $512.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

