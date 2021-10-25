Odey Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. PayPal accounts for 5.0% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 598,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $10.76 on Monday, hitting $251.16. 431,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

