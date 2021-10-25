Odey Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. PayPal comprises approximately 5.0% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,939,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $10.76 on Monday, hitting $251.16. The company had a trading volume of 431,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.26. The company has a market capitalization of $295.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.