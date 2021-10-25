Odey Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Amazon.com comprises about 7.0% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 54,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $16.35 on Monday, reaching $3,319.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

