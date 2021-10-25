Odey Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Amazon.com comprises about 7.0% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 54,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $16.35 on Monday, reaching $3,319.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.