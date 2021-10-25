ODIN PROTOCOL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26,800.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $26,800.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,154.65 or 1.00179158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.81 or 0.06538222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021502 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.