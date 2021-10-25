Oikos Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $4,438.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00068782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00100839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,575.33 or 1.00031036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.96 or 0.06587863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,959,122 coins and its circulating supply is 184,824,412 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

