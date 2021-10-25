Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

OLPX stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.80.

