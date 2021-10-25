Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

