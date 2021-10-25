Omni Price Reaches $3.71 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00005901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $440,074.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.47 or 0.00311122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,280 coins and its circulating supply is 562,964 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

