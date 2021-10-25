ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ON stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

