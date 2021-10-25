Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New $576,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,184.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000.

SPMO opened at $63.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

