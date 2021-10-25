OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stake Boosted by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $94.48 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 787.33 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

