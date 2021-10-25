Orient Walt (HTDF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $207,091.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,154.65 or 1.00179158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.81 or 0.06538222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

